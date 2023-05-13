Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 98 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.50.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,279.67 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,337.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,250.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1,083.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

