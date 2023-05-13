Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $73.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.