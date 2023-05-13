Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.
Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $293.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
