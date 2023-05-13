Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $1,042,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after acquiring an additional 84,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 86.17% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

