Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,170.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $184.95 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $212.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.23.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

