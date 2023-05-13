Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $368.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.27. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $266.77 and a 52-week high of $392.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.



