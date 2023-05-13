Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,780,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,734,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,211,000 after buying an additional 29,665 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 694,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,473,000 after buying an additional 41,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 482,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,676,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $212.58 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $237.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

