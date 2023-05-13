Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $278.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $294.07. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.27.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.