iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $89.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $99.48.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

