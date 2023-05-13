3,929 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Garmin by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $103.77 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $108.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.10.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Garmin’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921 in the last three months. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

