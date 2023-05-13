Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $77.08 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.75%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

