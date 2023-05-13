Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 244 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.24.

ENPH opened at $167.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

