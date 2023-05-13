Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 7,725 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 79,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

