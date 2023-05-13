California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,630 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Valmont Industries worth $16,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valmont Industries Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.75.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $286.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.27 and a 1-year high of $353.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.97.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

Further Reading

