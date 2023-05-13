Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Life Storage worth $18,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 30.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Life Storage Stock Up 0.6 %

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

LSI stock opened at $135.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.37%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

