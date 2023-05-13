California Public Employees Retirement System Has $19 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Watsco worth $18,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens raised their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.57.

Watsco Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WSO opened at $337.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $356.60. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.89%.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.