Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $16,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 906.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COLD opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,505.50, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,400.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

