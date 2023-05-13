California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.76 Million Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Bruker worth $17,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Bruker by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $73.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.43 and its 200-day moving average is $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.03. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $6,858,836.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,210,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,157,010.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $6,858,836.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,210,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,157,010.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,478 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,354 over the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

