Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Dover Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of DOV stock opened at $138.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66.
Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Dover Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.
Dover Company Profile
Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dover (DOV)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.