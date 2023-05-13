Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dover Stock Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $138.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Stories

