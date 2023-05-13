Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Regal Rexnord worth $19,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,622,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,490,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $793,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,872,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,541,000 after acquiring an additional 951,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,837,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,294,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

NYSE RRX opened at $126.70 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $162.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.81 and a 200-day moving average of $134.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

