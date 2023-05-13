California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Whirlpool worth $17,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 12.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 18.5% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $130.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.39 and its 200 day moving average is $141.18. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $187.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

