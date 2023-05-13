California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 2,083 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $17,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $146.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.53. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $169.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Recommended Stories

