California Public Employees Retirement System Has $18.79 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,569 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $18,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $97.36 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.55 and a 12 month high of $160.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $2,411,376. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.