California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Lincoln Electric worth $18,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 224,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

LECO stock opened at $168.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.58. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.