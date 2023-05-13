Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.54 Million Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in APA were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of APA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $40.47. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APA shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

