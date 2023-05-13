Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 18,421 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 214.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 18,421 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $56,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Price Performance

In other MKS Instruments news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $82.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $125.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.