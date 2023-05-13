Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,758 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.05% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $10,973,058.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,664.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 26,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $990,870.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,135,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,322,468.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $10,973,058.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,664.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 451,777 shares of company stock worth $18,137,371. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMHC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.