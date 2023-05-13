Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

TTEK stock opened at $146.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.53. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 15.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTEK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

