Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in NICE by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NICE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NICE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in NICE by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.25.

Shares of NICE opened at $180.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $235.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.69.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $568.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.45 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

