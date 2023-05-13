Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 163,014 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 127.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 290,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,014 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $10,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,397,000 after acquiring an additional 181,422 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,902,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,880,000 after purchasing an additional 125,011 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Syneos Health by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,532,000 after acquiring an additional 336,689 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Syneos Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,888,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,197,000 after acquiring an additional 51,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,601,000 after purchasing an additional 45,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. Analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

