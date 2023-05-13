Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

