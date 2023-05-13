Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,337 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 254,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $192,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,828.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.