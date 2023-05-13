Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $386,000 Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 445,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,393,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,736,000 after buying an additional 309,513 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,539,000 after buying an additional 170,750 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS PTLC opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

