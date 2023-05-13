Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,781 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,971 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCF. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 46,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 70,417 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCF. Raymond James cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Insider Activity at First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

In related news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $50,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,177,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 313,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,687.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $16.53.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.86 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

Featured Articles

