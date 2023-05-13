SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 129.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $570.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $32.27.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

