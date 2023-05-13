Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in Simon Property Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 28,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.39. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

