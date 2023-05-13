DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Stock Position Boosted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $46.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.16. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,471.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DT Midstream news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Slater purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.