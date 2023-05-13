Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $406,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,302 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

