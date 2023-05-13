Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,825 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after acquiring an additional 61,936 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 456,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,852 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 124,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 327,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after acquiring an additional 31,580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $56.07 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.17.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

