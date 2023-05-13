Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 348 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.25. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $123.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

