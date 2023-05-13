Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $431,000 Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,118 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $86,700,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,297,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KDP shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,181.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,181.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 75,741 shares of company stock worth $2,620,896 and sold 30,036,700 shares worth $1,033,806,382. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.