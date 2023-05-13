Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Exelon by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at $564,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Exelon Trading Down 0.9 %

EXC opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.79. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.