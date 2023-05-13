Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 3,919 Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEQT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,653,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $98.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.42. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.