Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.08% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICPT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. SVB Securities raised their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $15.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. Research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

