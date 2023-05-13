Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,221 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AutoZone by 24.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,994,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,683.06.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,729.06 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,548.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,492.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

