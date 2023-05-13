Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 714 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 6,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.69, a PEG ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

