Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 5,308 Shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF by 345.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period.

Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFND stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54. Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF Company Profile

The Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (DFND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are likely to increase dividends, while shorting those that are unlikely to do so. At rebalance, the fund is 75% long, 25% short.

