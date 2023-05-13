Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,060 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.30.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $144.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.76 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,936,150. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

