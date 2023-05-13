Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $385.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.14. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $391.60.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

