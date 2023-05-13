Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 53,750 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $7.79 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.28.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.92%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.

